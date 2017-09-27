Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's pairing had been one of the most loved in Bollywood. But the two reportedly do not wish to share the screen space again, anytime soon.

It has been reported that SRK and Aishwarya had been approached as many as three times by different filmmakers to work together, but the duo refused all of them.

There was a buzz that Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to cast the two stars in one of his upcoming movies. There were reports that Shah Rukh and the former Miss World were approached for two big movies also. But they turned down the offers.

"Ever since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been offered three big films together. However, they have refused all three of them," Bollywoodlife quoted a source.

Nevertheless, there is no issue between Shah Rukh and Aishwarya, but the two do not want to come together onscreen unless they find a proper script.

"Shah Rukh and Aishwarya share a great bond. They had a wonderful time together at a recent event too. But they refused all the movies offered to them just because they weren't up to the mark. They would love to work together once again, but only when the right script comes their way. For now, they are not doing or are not in talks for any film," the source told the entertainment portal.

Shah Rukh and Aishwarya had earlier worked together in movies like Devdas, Josh and Mohabbatein. Their onscreen chemistry was much appreciated in all these movies.