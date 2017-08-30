After wrapping up Ali Abbas Zafar' Tiger Zinda Hai shoot, Salman Khan will begin filming Race 3. The third instalment of the Race franchise will see Jacqueline Fernandez opposite the superstar and will be helmed by Remo D'Souza.

However, unlike the first two films that starred Saif Ali Khan, Race 3 will not see the Nawab of Pataudi.

Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh's old wedding photo goes viral; trolls will make even Kareena Kapoor Khan LOL

According to reports, the makers had approached Saif for a parallel lead along with Salman but the Rangoon actor refused it.

Buzz is that Saif didn't want to play a second lead given that he had been the hero of the first two films. "He was the hero of the franchise. Suddenly, why would he want to be the second lead to Salman," a source told DNA.

Meanwhile, reports have been doing the rounds that Race 3 will be bigger and better than its previous instalments. The story will take a huge leap and the makers plan to make the car chase, action stunts sequences much interesting than the first two films of the franchise.

Interestingly, Race 3 is likely to be made in 3D and if the report turns out to be true, Salman will become the first Khan of Bollywood to do a 3D movie. "The plan is to make Race 3 in 3D format. That's going to be huge because India has never witnessed an action film with an A-list actor in this format before. The crazy action and the car chases and stunts in the format should be interesting," another source had told DNA.