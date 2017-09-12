Kylie Jenner, the youngest sister of the Kar-Jenner clan, is widely known for her curvaceous figure and trademark pout lip. The 20-year-old star recently revealed the reason behind the surgical enhancements.

Also read: Kylie Jenner suffers an embarrassing 'Marilyn Monroe' moment

The Kylie Cosmetics maven recently talked about the reason behind getting the lip fillers on Sunday's edition of E!'s Life of Kylie. She candidly admitted to having fillers.

"I was 15, and I was insecure about my lips," she said in the recent episode of Life of Kylie during her interaction with a therapist. "I have really small lips, and it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, 'I didn't think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.' But I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that, I don't know, it just really affected me."

She further explained that she would over-line her lips with lip liner 'just to create the illusion of bigger lips'. But at some point, she gave up and opted for a cosmetic surgery.

"And then finally I was like this lip liner isn't doing it. I ended up getting my lips done," she continued.

Later in the episode, she discussed the matter with her sisters Kim and Kendall.

Staying in tonight and watching the new episode of #LIFEOFKYLIE on E! this one is all about our adventures in peru with @smiletrain as they take us to visit their patients and partners. It was amazing to see up close the lives that have changed from my @kyliecosmetics donation and I'm excited to continue our relationship and help more people around the world smile! A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 10, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

Kendall seemed to be disappointed and told her younger sister, "I don't even know why you guys are talking about this, no one needs anything, everybody's beautiful."

However, Kim supported Kylie as she advised her, "I think if something makes you feel insecure, and you've been feeling that way forever, who doesn't want to look amazing. You only have one life, and what I've realized from what all of us have gone through is do what makes you happy."

In the half-hour episode, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was seen travelling to Peru with her best friend Jordyn Woods and momager Kris to pay a visit to the Smile Train organisation.