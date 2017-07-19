Winter is finally here as the premiere of HBO's fantasy drama Game of Thrones season 7 has sent all the fans into a frenzy. That being said, the first episode titled Dragonstone broke all the previous records related to ratings and viewership.

According to several reports, the premiere episode drew 16.1 million viewers in total. Out of which, nerly 10.1 million viewers watched the GoT Season 7 episode 1 directly on TV and rest of the 6 million viewers have been pulled in through DVR, HBO apps, and other platforms.

But unfortunately, GoT's season 7 debut had a major effect on the leading adult video site Pornhub. As The Wrap reports, Pornhub witnessed a 4.5 percent traffic drop during the Sunday's season premiere.

That's a "considerable change," Pornhub claimed, as the "Sunday night is one of the most popular times for people to visit Pornhub."

This is nothing new as the HBO drama's season 6 premiere had also turned out to be a doomsday for the adult site. Last year's premiere snagged 50 percent fewer viewers than this year, but still it resulted in 4.1 percent traffic drop for Pornhub.

The season 6 finale of GoT caused a 5.2 percent traffic drop. Previously, GoT season 4 episode 6 titled Book of the Stranger put a dent on Pornhub's traffic, causing a 4.9 percent drop.

Based on George R. R. Martin's books, the Emmy winning blockbuster series now holds the record for the most-watched season premiere of any HBO series to date.

Produced by David Benioff and DB Weiss, the popular fantasy drama will definitely receive a warm welcome during this year's San Diego Comic-Con panel that will be held in Hall H on Friday, July 21.