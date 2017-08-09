David Letterman is eyeing a return to the television for a regular gig. The Late Show host will be hosting a six-episode Netflix series which will feature in-depth interviews. This will mark Letterman's return since he stepped down as the host of CBS's The Late Show in 2015.

Also read: Amber Heard's 'selfish' behaviour responsible for her break up with Elon Musk?

The show will run six hour-long episode featuring Letterman as the host. The 70-year-old said he "feels like exactly what I want at this stage of my life," in an interaction with The New York Times.

In a statement, he further said, "I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix. Here's what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely."

While the guest list is not revealed yet, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos could not hold his excitement over his meeting with David Letterman as he rattled off, "Just meeting David Letterman was a thrill; imagine how exciting it is for me to announce that we will be working together."

Sarandos further continued, "David Letterman is a true television icon, and I can't wait to see him out in the wild, out from behind the desk and interviewing the people he finds most interesting."

Letterman is truly a legendary icon in the history of talk shows as he had hosted NBC's Late Night show (1982-1993) and CBS's Late Show (1993-2015). He earned a total of 52 Emmy nominations and won ten Emmys as a writer, producer, performer. On the day he signed off, the Late Show was watched by around 14 million viewers.

The untitled Netflix talk show is set to premiere sometime in 2018.