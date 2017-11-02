Actress Shraddha Das has revealed that she has had crush on Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, and could not stop kissing the former adult entertainment star at the pre-release event of Dr Rajsekhar's PSV Garuda Vega.
Shraddha Das surprised many by tweeting a couple of photos of her kissing Sunny Leone at the PSV Garuda Vega event.
Besides, the actress also wrote: "My favourite favourite favourite pics from our film Garuda vega's pre-release event this evening❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ with @SunnyLeone @PoojaKumarNY. [sic]"
The actress, who is currently busy promoting PSV Garuda Vega, spoke about her crush on Sunny Leone in an exclusive interview to IBTimes India.
Shraddha Das said: "I met her at the pre-release event of PSV Garuda Vega. I had a crush on her for years. By the way, I kissed her cheeks at the end of this function."
Shraddha Das also told IBTimes India that she has no plans of wedding in the near future. When asked about her marriage plans, the actress said with a laugh: "Oh god! Not now! There is a lot of time for that."
The actress was all praises for Pooja Kumar, her co-star in PSV Garuda Vega. She does not share screen space with Pooja, but feels proud and happy be part of a film that also has Pooja.
Shraddha Das said, "I don't appear with her and I have met only during the pre-release event of the film."
Shraddha added: "But I really like her and she is one of the reasons on why I did this film. She is known to be a prestigious actress. I am glad that I am to be a part of the film, which has Pooja."
She also said of Pooja: "She is very selective about her films and is known to be a great actress. It is a privilege for to be part of her film."
When asked whether she was worried about not getting as many roles as her other actresses get, Shaddha Das said: "No! I really don't compare with others and I am completely in a happy because earlier I was doing only glamorous roles, which I was not happy about. Now, I am getting variety of roles and I am in very happy space right now."