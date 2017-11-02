Actress Shraddha Das has revealed that she has had crush on Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, and could not stop kissing the former adult entertainment star at the pre-release event of Dr Rajsekhar's PSV Garuda Vega.

Shraddha Das‏ surprised many by tweeting a couple of photos of her kissing Sunny Leone at the PSV Garuda Vega event.

Besides, the actress also wrote: "My favourite favourite favourite pics from our film Garuda vega's pre-release event this evening❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ with @SunnyLeone @PoojaKumarNY. [sic]"

The actress, who is currently busy promoting PSV Garuda Vega, spoke about her crush on Sunny Leone in an exclusive interview to IBTimes India.

Shraddha Das‏ said: "I met her at the pre-release event of PSV Garuda Vega. I had a crush on her for years. By the way, I kissed her cheeks at the end of this function."

Shraddha Das‏ also told IBTimes India that she has no plans of wedding in the near future. When asked about her marriage plans, the actress said with a laugh: "Oh god! Not now! There is a lot of time for that."

The actress was all praises for Pooja Kumar, her co-star in PSV Garuda Vega. She does not share screen space with Pooja, but feels proud and happy be part of a film that also has Pooja.

Shraddha Das said, "I don't appear with her and I have met only during the pre-release event of the film."

Shraddha added: "But I really like her and she is one of the reasons on why I did this film. She is known to be a prestigious actress. I am glad that I am to be a part of the film, which has Pooja."

She also said of Pooja: "She is very selective about her films and is known to be a great actress. It is a privilege for to be part of her film."

When asked whether she was worried about not getting as many roles as her other actresses get, Shaddha Das said: "No! I really don't compare with others and I am completely in a happy because earlier I was doing only glamorous roles, which I was not happy about. Now, I am getting variety of roles and I am in very happy space right now."