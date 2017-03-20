Comrade in America aka CIA is one of the most awaited movies in Malayalam as the Amal Neerad-directed film stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. Ever since the makers revealed the title and first-look posters of the movie, viewers have been eagerly looking forward to the release of the family action thriller.

Sakhavu, Comrade in America and Oru Mexican Aparatha: Is Mollywood veering towards the left?

Though the makers have been tight-lipped on the release date of the Amal movie, the latest we hear from the insiders in the industry is that CIA will hit the screens in May. It is also understood that Dileep's Ramaleela, which was earlier rumoured to be out on May 5, has been postponed as an Eid release, leaving a window for the Dulquer-starrer, which is now expected to hit the theatres on the same date.

More about CIA

Dulquer plays Palai-based Christian Aji Mathew in CIA, which is set in Kerala and the US. Cinematographer CK Muraleedharan's daughter Karthika Muraleedharan makes her acting debut opposite Dulquer in the movie, and she has replaced Anu Emmanuel of Action Hero Biju fame, who was initially signed up to play the female lead role. CIA also stars Soubin Shahir, Jinu Jospeh, John Vijay in significant roles, and a few leaked photos from the US sets hint that the movie also features foreign artistes.

The makers had recently released the audio of one of the songs from the movie, titled Kannil Kannil, sung by Haricharan Seshadri and Sayanora Philip. The melody has already become a hit online, and after the success of the Sundari penne song from the movie Charlie, DQ has sung two more songs for CIA, which are expected to be the next hit tracks in Malayalam.