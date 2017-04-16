Selena Gomez apparently faced some unexpected challenges while enjoying the musical night at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on Friday, April 14. And her boyfriend Abel Makkonen Tesfaye a.k.a The Weeknd reached out to help her.

Also Read: Coachella 2017 Live Stream: Here's where you can watch the music fest live online

Like every other celebrity couple, the former Disney star and the Canadian singer were struggling to avoid the cameras focusing on them as they were dancing to the tunes along with other music lovers.

While some of their fans captured the PDA-filled photos of the two walking towards the VIP area, others took images and videos of them having fun with the crowd. But when a few of the fest attendees started intruding into their privacy, The Heart Wants What It Wants singer apparently became uncomfortable.

A photo of Gomez and The Weeknd at Coachella in Indio, California, is doing the rounds on the Internet and it shows Justin Bieber's former girlfriend covering her face with the left hand to avoid unnecessary attention from the crowd.

In the image, Abel can be seen hugging his girlfriend from behind and helping her cover her face with his hands as the flashlight falls on her face. "I like how he protects her. I'm glad they're together," wrote an admirer of the 24-year-old It Ain't Me singer.

Even the people close to Gomez reportedly believe that she feels safe and secure with her Canadian boyfriend, as he makes her comfortable. "Abel is so mellow and easy to be with. There's never any drama with him," the source told Hollywood Life.

The industry insider even stated that the former Disney star wants to make "some good and sexy memories" with her Canadian boyfriend during the music fest. "Last time she was at Coachella with Justin, they had a huge argument, And she knows that with The Weekend, there will be no bad moments," the source added.

Check out some PDA-filled moments between the Starboy singer and his girlfriend at Coachella below:

April 14: [New] Selena spotted at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with The Weeknd. pic.twitter.com/p8uBHSEvme — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) 15 April 2017

April 14: Selena spotted at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with The Weeknd. pic.twitter.com/OOXP9l91Kk — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) 15 April 2017