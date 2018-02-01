Jim Sarbh, who played the role of Alauddin Khilji's friend Malik Kaifur in recently released Padmaavat, left everyone, including critics amazed with his terrific performance.

After gaining recognition in Neerja, followed by A Death in the Gunj and now Padmaavat, Jim has been showered with film offers.

The latest buzz is that the actor has been approached to play Salman Khan in Sanjay Dutt's biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor. It is known that Salman and Sanjay are very close friends and hence it is important for the makers to showcase Salman-Sanjay's friendship in the film.

However, it turns out that Jim is not a part of it. According to a Times Now report, the actor has rubbished reports of him being part of the Raju Hirani's directorial.

Apart from Ranbir, Sanjay's biopic also stars Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis, Dia Mirza as Maanyata Dutt, Sonam Kapoor as Tina Munim, Karishma Tanna as Madhuri Dixit, Tabu as herself. Anushka Sharma is the only one to have a fictional character in the movie.

The movie that aims to explore Sanjay's life, will apparently see Sanjay play a cameo and share screen space with Ranbir.

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, Ranbir, who hasn't been able to deliver a hit with his latest films, recently showed the rushes of the Dutt film to some of his close friends including Karan Johar in order to get a feedback from them.

The report said that they all had given a positive feedback about the film as well as Ranbir's performance. Also, the film is said to be hilarious besides narrating the hard truths of Sanjay's younger days. "They will discover truths about Sanju's younger days too in the film," a source told the daily.