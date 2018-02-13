We have been hearing about the Nokia 9 aka Nokia 8 Sirocco since last year with some dubbing it as the "ultimate" flagship at the time of Nokia 8 launch. The purported flagship is in news again after a short hiatus with its release date drawing near. Now, a report has claimed that HMD Global officials could have started using the flagship device.

HMD Global is holding a press event at 08:30 PM IST (03:00 PM GMT | 04:00 PM CET | 10:00 AM EST | 07:00 AM PST) on February 25, a day before the Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC 2018) kicks off in Barcelona, Spain. The Finnish company hasn't revealed the list of products to be unveiled at the event but reports have claimed that Nokia fans may see devices like the Nokia 9 aka Nokia 8 Sirocco along with Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 3310 4G and Nokia 1.

Interestingly, Indonesian website Detik has reported that an HMD Global official was spotted holding a mysterious Nokia handset with a dual camera at the company's event in Jakarta. It added that the handset should be the Nokia 9 and not the Nokia 7 Plus as it is in sync with the leaked specifications of the former.

The new handset has a back made of glass, dual cameras and a fingerprint sensor beneath it. The design of the device matches with those leaked by case maker.

It may be mentioned that the upcoming Nokia 9 is expected to sport a 5.5-inch QHD OLED edge-to-edge display with 1,440x2,560 screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio, powered by either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Snapdragon 845 processor and runs Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. It is also expected to have a 6GB/8GB RAM, a 64GB/128GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), dual 13MP + 13MP dual camera with Zeiss Optics on the rear, a 5MP front-snapper, and a 3,250mAh battery.