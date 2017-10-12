Google is making video calling an integrated part of your phone via Google Duo, in an effort to ease Android phone users into starting a video call.

This means consumers can now make video calls directly from the phone, messages, and contacts.

"You can now start a video call directly from where you call or text message your friends, through your Phone, Contacts, and Android Messages apps. Later this year, we'll also add the ability to upgrade an ongoing voice call to video with just a tap," announced Google in a blog post.

Google will start rolling out the integrated video calling feature to its Nexus, Android One and Pixel devices, including the recently-launched Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, before expanding to other handsets.

It may be noted that you and the recipient need to have Google Duo installed on one of the supported handsets (Pixel, Android One, and Nexus devices) to access video-calling directly from the phone.

If both the caller and the recipient are on a carrier that supports ViLTE video calling, the calls will be routed through the carrier's ViLTE service.

The video call option will show in the Call History or Search if your phone app is version 13.0 and up. You also need Contacts app version 2.1 and up to see the option on the contact's name, and Android Messages app version 2.6 or up to see the video call option in a conversation.

Your device has to run the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system or above (Android 8.0 Oreo) to access the feature.

This means the Nexus 5 is not eligible for it, but the Android One, Nexus 6, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will get it.

How about other Android phones from major OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) like Samsung, LG, Sony, Xiaomi and others?

"We're working with our carrier and device partners to bring this experience to more Android devices over time," said Google.