Before we break this news to you, grab some courage and tissues and keep brittle objects away.

Meredith Grey left the Grey's Anatomy.

Cristina Yang, Derek Shepherd and Lexie Grey are a few others who had earlier took the exit door of the medical drama.

Since the season 12 beginning, there has been some brightness in Grey's life as Dr Nathan Riggs was keeping her occupied. However, according to Deadline, the episode aired on October 26 – episode 5 – was the last time fans would see Riggs (played by Martin Henderson) on the show.

Also read: Grey's Anatomy season 14 spoilers: THIS doctor might not return for the new season

After reuniting with his long lost love Meghan, Riggs and Hunt were seen moving to LA. But little did fans know that it was the character's exit. After the episode aired, Shonda Rhimes issued a statement to Deadline that it was his last appearance on the show as of now.

Breaking many fans' hearts, Shonda said, "I loved that we were able to give Riggs a happy ending worthy of his character and talent."

"As for Martin, this is not an ending for our relationship. He has been part of the Shondaland family since the pilot of Inside the Box and he will always be family. I can't wait to find a new project to work with him on in the future," she added.

Although it was an unexpected exit, Martin Henderson (who played the role) said that he has left the door open for a comeback.

"I would never close the door. In my mind, it's been left open-ended enough. I think providing an exit for the character where there's a possibility for him to return is always nice. It was always a short-term thing and I was happy to spend a few years doing the show. If the opportunity came in the future with an interesting storyline, I'd be happy to explore," he said.

If you missed the Grey's Anatomy season 14 episode 5:

Watch/stream online: You can watch it here (for US viewing only).