Veteran actor Dilip Kumar took to Twitter to wish his fan on the occasion of Eid. However, it is the photo that grabbed our attention.

Dilip wished his fans by sharing a latest picture of him, and he looks very weak. This new photo of the popular star is likely to make his fans concerned about Dilip's health.

The 94-year-old actor is almost unrecognisable in the latest photo. There are some more pictures from recent past as well, which also suggest Dilip is not in the best of his health.

And this was clicked in the afternoon after lunch. Green tea ka mazaa. pic.twitter.com/hIdhfWLbdt — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 23, 2017

Saira asked me to try this new shirt and pant. Comfortable. pic.twitter.com/hBlLVQm2Qa — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 23, 2017

He had been a victim of multiple death hoaxes in the past. Even recently, there was a buzz that Dilip is no more. However, the actor had taken to Twitter to bust the hoax with a series of tweets.

"I've been away from this medium for sometime; my heart has been with all of you. Your greetings, dua's and wishes have touched me immensely," he first tweeted. Talking about his health, Dilip said, "Allah's mercy has been upon us, my health has been much better this Ramazan. Could not fast due to regular medication and irregular sleep."

"God's infinite mercy has been upon Saira and I. Your love and adulation for us can never be thanked enough," he added. He had also said that he still gets invitations to accept awards, but he had been unable to go personally due to health conditions. Well, we pray Dilip's health improves and he remains with us for many more years to come.