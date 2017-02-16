We have seen many mannequin challenge videos on social media, in which people remain frozen in action like mannequins when a moving camera films them. Now, an interesting video combining the popular scenes from different hit Malayalam movies has been released online on the Valentine's Day.

The Aanandam team did the mannequin challenge, and you HAVE to watch the video

The video, featuring the students of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, takes us back to some of the memorable romantic scenes and songs in Malayalam films, and starts with AR Rahman's Kaathal Rojaave song. It is followed by Mohanlal's superhit song Kavilinayil Kunkumamoo from the movie Vandanam, few scenes from the movies Aey Auto, Harikrishnans, Aniyathipravu, Classmates, Thattathin Marayathu, Arabikadha, Ustad Hotel, Premam and concludes with Kalidas Jayaram's latest hit song Poomaram.

The five-minute-16-second video has already become an hit on the social media with over 1.1 lakh views registered within two days.

Watch the video here:

Recently, Aanandam movie team's mannequin challenge video at the studio of Club FM UAE was also a hit on the social media. The video, featuring Siddhi Mahajankatti, Thomas Mathew, Roshan Mathew, Arun Kurian, Annu Antony, Vishak N Nair, Anarkali Marikar, director Ganesh Raj, music composer Sachin Warrier and radio jockeys, had a few hit dialogues from famous Malayalam movies.

The mannequin challenge of the team had garnered fabulous response from many celebs and netizens, and has been viewed over 3.5 lakh times, at the time of writing this report.