- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play How can dog licks kill you?
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
This is how the ISS crew celebrate Christmas in Space
Crew on the International Space Station have revealed how they are celebrating Christmas. Shane Kimbrough, Peggy Whitson and Thomas Pesquet will be far away from their families but the crew members will still get a special Christmas meal.They might not be on Earth for the holidays, but Christmas is still a time of reflection and peace.
Most popular