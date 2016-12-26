This is how the ISS crew celebrate Christmas in Space

Crew on the International Space Station have revealed how they are celebrating Christmas. Shane Kimbrough, Peggy Whitson and Thomas Pesquet will be far away from their families but the crew members will still get a special Christmas meal.They might not be on Earth for the holidays, but Christmas is still a time of reflection and peace.
