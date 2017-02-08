Even as Reliance Jio subscribers continue to enjoy free high-speed 4G data after the Welcome Offer ended, the Happy New Year offer has been rehashed by limiting the data usage.

Reliance Communications introduced Reliance Jio last year, offering unlimited access to high-speed 4G data, HD voice call, HD video call, SMS, and Jio apps for three months. The offer was later extended to March 31, 2017, albeit, with 'conditions apply'. Jio users will only get 1GB data at 4G speed per day. The speed drops to 128kbps post the usage limit.

Reliance Jio subscribers, who were used to the 4GB limit, may find the new development a bitter pill to swallow. But, worry not, there is always a way out. Opt for a booster pack from Reliance Jio, and you are good to go.

You can either opt for 6GB pack with 28 days validity for Rs 301 or 1GB pack for Rs 51.

How to get 6GB pack:

- Log in to MyJio app using your Jio phone number as your username. Register if you haven't.

- To check if you have actually crossed 1GB limit, tap "Open" before tapping "Usage" and "Data."

- Go back to the main screen if you want to go for booster pack.

- Tap on "Recharge" and then "Booster."

- Choose the plan you want and make payment using JioMoney, credit or debit cards, or netbanking.