Wayne Rooney looked pleased after joining Everton during the transfer window in July, and played an important role for Everton in the month of August. He scored two goals in his first two matches, and the former England international was praised by all.

However, his world came crashing down as he was arrested for Driving Under Influence (DUI) on September 1 in Chesire. And it was learnt that the footballer was driving Laura Simpson, an office worker, in her own car.

The latter made a shocking revelation, which has rocked Coleen-Wayne's relationship. Simpson said she would have had sex with Wayne if the police did not stop the car.

Since then, Coleen — who is expecting a fourth child — has been troubled with her husband bagging major headlines. Rumours have been doing the rounds that Coleen and Wayne might be heading for splitsville.

However, Coleen seems to be ready to give Wayne one more chance to save their relationship. She has asked her husband to take sympathetic leave from his manager, Ronald Koeman, and fix their marriage problems.

Will Koeman acquiesce?

Now, the ball could be soon thrown in Koeman's court, and it remains to be seen if the Everton manager allows Rooney some time off.

The Dutchman will have a tough choice to make, with Rooney set to play some important matches, including the upcoming clash against Atalanta in the Europa League, and Manchester United in the Premier League.

Koeman will definitely not want his number one player to miss such a huge clash. On the other hand, the manager will also not want to field a player whose personal life is undergoing some major problems.

The Rooney family could be devastated if Koeman denies him the permission for leave.

An interesting few days lie ahead.