In the jungle, the mighty jungle, the cameras caught a famous Hollywood star stripped down for a movie and boy, it was one worthy view. Playing the role of real-life survivor Yossi Ghinsberg, stranded in a remote part of the Amazon rainforest for three weeks in Jungle, Daniel Radcliffe is crossing boundaries and doing scenes beyond fans' imagination.

In the survival drama titled Jungle, Radcliffe has crossed leaps and bounds to flaunt his perfectly toned butt cheeks for a scene. Letting go of his boyhood image, the 28-year-old actor is giving his fans a good look at his bared body.

In the movie, the star was photographed standing nude in a stream like water body. Accompanied by his two nude co-stars Joel Jackson and Alex Russell, it was evident that the cheeky display got the actor shivering thanks to the cold climate.

Apart from the three actors, the scene also sees a small group of people facing the nude stars. They are seen giggling at the actors. The photos are available on The Mirror's website.

The nude images come days after it was reported that Radcliffe put his guards down and starred in a sex scene for the same movie. According to The Sun, the actor will be seen in a steamy scene with costar Natasha Pruchniewicz.

In this raunchy scene, Pruchniewicz gives fans an eyeful as she seduced a smartly dressed Radcliffe. Donning a tuxedo and his hair slicked across, Daniel's is seen getting close to a sultry Natasha.

While he is donning the formal outfit, the gorgeous actress is seen wearing a stunning glittery dress, only to strip tease Radcliffe's character and put up a naughty show for him on the bed. In images surfaced online, a topless Natasha is seen climbing topless on Radcliffe.

To nail the role, the actor pushed himself to shed some pounds and get a leaner look. There were rumours that the actor survived on only boiled egg for days. However, the actor appeared on a TV show to clarify the rumour.

"No, I don't know where this has come from. I had a fillet of white fish or like a chicken breast and a protein bar a day for the two weeks before the scene," he explained. "For the scenes where I was supposed to be very, very thin I didn't eat for two days but it is not a healthy thing to do."

"I don't advise anyone to do it, this is not the way to lose weight healthily but because I was doing it for a short period of time it was kind of OK. No one asked me to do it, it was sort of self-inflicted but I think it was worth it," he added.

Jungle movie trailer:

The film released on October 20.