As smartphones are getting bigger, companies are finding ways to make them handier. The decision to reduce the bezels surrounding the display is in line with the new approach. Samsung did the smart thing by lengthening the phone and reducing the bezels to make the Galaxy S8 and S8+ compact.

While there are a lot of new companies such as Apple, Sharp and others working their way around bezel-less displays, a Chinese brand is making huge strides. Leagoo, a China-based smartphone manufacturer you probably haven't heard of, has an extensive portfolio of smartphones in Xiaomi's homeland.

The company recently made headlines with the launch of KIICAA S8, which is a near-perfect clone of Galaxy S8. Following popular demand for one of its long-rumoured smartphones, Leagoo officially launched its KIICAA MIX with looks that will make you reconsider your choices.

If the looks won't impress, Leagoo's KIICAA MIX is armoured with specs that won't miss a shot even in the most disruptive smartphone markets.

The KIICAA MIX is a truly-bezel-less smartphone on three sides and a single bezel at the bottom to house a physical home button with a fingerprint scanner and front camera. The phone has a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The handset features a metallic unibody with a 5.5-inch Sharp Full HD display and a 13MP+2MP rear dual camera. On the front, there's a 13MP snapper. Though the camera is oddly placed at the bottom, it is better than having the camera sensor hanging at the top like a chandelier.

Under the hood, it features a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750T chipset, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. There's a 3,000mAh LG battery to run the show, which can be charged quickly with a 5V2A charger.

The USB Type-C takes care of the charging as well as the audio as there is no 3.5mm headphone jack (thank Apple for starting this trend). The phone runs the latest Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and supports 4G VoLTE.

With these specs, Leagoo's KIICAA MIX boldly stands in the way of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 with better features and lower price tag. The KIICAA MIX is priced at $139.99 as compared to Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's $158.99 price tag. The smartphone maker is currently operating in China, but the handset can be shipped anywhere in the world via GearBest, where standard shipping to India is free. It will take about 10-12 business days for delivery.

In terms of cons, concerns of after sales service might force you to look the other way. But if you are feeling lucky, Leagoo is holding a giveaway contest where sharing the KIICAA MIX page and listing the favourite features in the message can win you a free unit.