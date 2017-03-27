Luján Eroles, a 46-year-old woman, spotted something really weird in her courtyard in Argentina. This strange creature with snake-like skin was as big as 10 cm (4 inches) and had two heads.

Also Read: Mother refuses to breastfeed "alien" baby born in Bihar, India [VIDEO]

Eroles was just walking through her courtyard when she saw the creature and was naturally terrified, shouting for her friends.

"I had never seen anything like it, it was just like a snake and its eyes were so strange and the creature seemed to blink with one eye. I looked down and I encountered the strange animal, fear struck me knowing that it could have been poisonous," Eroles said, as quoted by Daily Mail.

"We all thought it was a mutant animal, which is why we filmed it and put it online for people to give us their opinions," she added.

She posted a video of the creature on her Facebook page hoping for more information about what it actually was.

"CAN SOMEBODY TELL ME WHAT THIS IS ???? Two heads, three eyes and weird skin," the post stated.

It was believed to be an elephant hawk-moth caterpillar. The critter has huge eye-like marks on its head to deceive predators.

This creature goes by the scientific name 'Deilephila elpenor', it is often found in woodlands, urban gardens and the countryside. The reason they are called elephant hawk caterpillars is because they bear a resembelance to an elephant's trunk.

The video showing the creepy creature created quite a stir online, it received 1,79,233 shares and numerous comments, some of which are:

"I think its a deformed creature. This planet is sooo old that it gives everything a chance to reconstruct into something else. One thing for sure it's not a caterpillar because it has no legs", said, Robert Moore, a Facebook user commented on Eroles' post.

"A disabled snake. He better not go into the woods," Cheryl Bagley wrote.

"This may be the head of a viper," Fernando Garcia posted.

Check out the video showing the creep creature: