Jennifer Lopez and her rumoured boyfriend Alex Rodriguez are reportedly planning to take their relationship to the next level as things are apparently heating up between the two.

An industry insider revealed that A-Rod calls JLo "his lady" and he wants to marry her. According to the source, his friends believe that she is quite different from the women he dated in the past.

The informer stated that all the friends of the former professional baseball shortstop thought his relationship with On The Floor singer could "be a fling," but now they know that he really likes her. "Friends are slowly thinking this may actually be a great match. He would wife her up in a heartbeat...," the source told E!Online.

Last week, a person close to JLo also stated that she really wants to settle down in life with A-Rod mainly because she feels that he is a great match for her. According to the source, the mother of two always wanted to date a man closer to her age.

"Jennifer and Alex are heating up big time. They went from zero to 100 really quick. Jennifer is really into Alex but still just going with it and learning about him...This very likely may turn into a relationship," the source added.

Recently, singer Marc Anthony also opened up about his former wife and stated that they have always been in good terms. "If you want to get along with a woman, just get divorced," he said.

Anthony is currently producing Lopez's upcoming Spanish album and he stated that she has put her career in his hands and it is a massive responsibility. "But no one knows her like I do. She's my goombah — that's my girl — for life," he said while interacting with the representative of extratv.com.