Arsene Wenger's reign as Arsenal manager has been under lens since the start of the season. With another season set to pass without any major silver, it looks like this could be his final season. While the names of Max Allegri, Thomas Tuchel and Leonardo Jardim have been linked to the top post, the Arsenal hierarchy is reportedly split over Thierry Henry and Diego Simeone.

Also read: FA Cup 5th round results

Stan Kroenke and Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, two of Arsenal's biggest shareholders, are not on agreement as to who should assume the mantle once Wenger leaves.

Stan Kroenke, who owns the largest stake at Arsenal, is determined to bring Thierry Henry back to the club as manager. On his part, Thierry Henry has, on numerous occasions, said he wants to return to Arsenal at some point in his life.

The Arsenal legend coached Gunner's under 18 team before he earned his coaching A license. At present, he is assisting Roberto Martinez, manager of the Belgium national team.

Meanwhile, Alisher Usmanov has his mind set on Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone, who shortened his contract with the La Liga club of late.

Usmanov believes that Simeone can turn the fortunes of the club around like he did at Atletico Madrid. However, Kroenke, Arsenal chairman Sir Chips Keswick and chief executive officer Ivan Gazidis will make the final decision. They feel appointing Simeone would be a big risk for Arsenal, given his volatile temperament.

Meanwhile, Arsene Wenger has stated that he wants to manage Arsenal for another four years at least. The Frenchman's contract expires at the end of the year and Arsenal has offered him a new 2 year deal. In a recent interview, he said he would wait until the end of the season to make a decision.

"Maybe I can do more than four years, more, maybe less. I don't know. I'm not making threats about leaving. My preference is always to manage Arsenal. I have shown that throughout my time with the club" Wenger was quoted as saying.