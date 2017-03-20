Almost five months after the Paris robbery, television star Kim Kardashian opened up about the horrifying incident during Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kim thought the robbers would rape and kill her.

Also Read: Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills house burgled; jewellery worth $200K missing

Kim spoke about the incident for the first time.

"Then [one of the armed men] duct tapes my face, my mouth, to get me to not yell or anything and then he grabs my legs and I wasn't, I had no clothes on under [my robe] and he pulled me towards him at the front of the bed and I thought, 'okay, this is the moment. They are going to rape me,'" Kim tearfully said. "And I fully mentally prepped myself and then he didn't and he duct taped my legs together."

"They had the gun up to me and I knew that was the moment and they are totally going to shoot me in the head. I just prayed for Kourtney to have a normal life after she sees my dead body on the bed. I have my family, my kids, my husband, my mom; I thought I would not make it up here because I know how this things go," she added.

In October, five masked men held Kim at gunpoint inside her Paris hotel room and robbed her. The masked men took millions of dollars and jewellery estimated to be worth $10 million, including a 20-carat diamond ring. Kim was in Paris along with her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

As many as 17 people were arrested in connection the robbery case and 10 persons have been charged so far.