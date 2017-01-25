- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
Theresa May says Jeremy Corbyn would never have a ‘special relationship’ with the U.S.
In a heated debate in parliament Theresa May says she is ‘pleased’ that she is able to meet President Donald Trump so early in his administration and tells leader of the opposition, Jeremy Corbyn that he would never have such a ‘special relationship’. She also stated that any trade deal agreed with the United States would put British interests and values first.
