Theresa May pleased to have confirmed Trumps NATO commitment

  • February 4, 2017 16:18 IST
    By ITN
Theresa May stated she was pleased to have visited US president Donald Trump so early in his presidency, even though the special relationship with Donald Trump failed to impress EU leaders. Nevertheless, the British prime minister was praise ahead of the informal EU summit in Valletta, Malta, for getting Trump to say he was 100% supportive of NATO.
