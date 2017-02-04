- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
Theresa May pleased to have confirmed Trumps NATO commitment
Theresa May stated she was pleased to have visited US president Donald Trump so early in his presidency, even though the special relationship with Donald Trump failed to impress EU leaders. Nevertheless, the British prime minister was praise ahead of the informal EU summit in Valletta, Malta, for getting Trump to say he was 100% supportive of NATO.
Most popular