- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
-
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
Theresa May: Now is not the time for a second Scottish referendum
British Prime Minister Theresa May says Now is not the time, for a second referendum on Scottish Independence, saying she will block any attempt to hold one.
Most popular