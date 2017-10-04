Whilst giving her speech at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, Prime Minister Theresa May was interupted by comedian and prankster Simon Brodkin, who decided to giver her a P45 letter. The Prime Minister quickly took the document, and then waited for the man to be escorted out of the hall.
Theresa May handed P45 by comedian at Conservative Party Conference
Whilst giving her speech at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, Prime Minister Theresa May was interupted by comedian and prankster Simon Brodkin, who decided to giver her a P45 letter. The Prime Minister quickly took the document, and then waited for the man to be escorted out of the hall.
- October 4, 2017 17:05 IST
-