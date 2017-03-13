- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
Theresa May blasts SNP for tunnel vision over IndyRef2 call
Prime Minister Theresa May has condemned Nicola Sturgeon and the SNPs decision to call for a second Scottish independence referendum, before Britain leaves the European Union. On 13 March, May declared that politics is not a game, and that the Scottish government should focus on delivering good government and public services, rather than calls for a second independence referendum.
