  • March 13, 2017 21:48 IST
    By ITN
Theresa May blasts SNP for tunnel vision over IndyRef2 call
Prime Minister Theresa May has condemned Nicola Sturgeon and the SNPs decision to call for a second Scottish independence referendum, before Britain leaves the European Union. On 13 March, May declared that politics is not a game, and that the Scottish government should focus on delivering good government and public services, rather than calls for a second independence referendum.
