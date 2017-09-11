The U.K. has seen a noticeable rise of purchases of child sex dolls on the internet. The ownership of these dolls falls into a legal grey area as its not actually illegal to own one. Some charities think they should be criminalized, whilst others believe they could be beneficial in preventing sexual harm to children.
The rise of child sex dolls being sold online
The U.K. has seen a noticeable rise of purchases of child sex dolls on the internet. The ownership of these dolls falls into a legal grey area as its not actually illegal to own one. Some charities think they should be criminalized, whilst others believe they could be beneficial in preventing sexual harm to children.
- September 11, 2017 17:10 IST
-