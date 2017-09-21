The Raging Bull boxing legend Jake LaMotta dies aged 95

Jake LaMotta, known as The Raging Bull, has died at the age of 95 on Sept. 19. LaMottas daughter, Christi, posted the news on Facebook. Giacobbe Jake LaMotta was nicknamed The Raging Bull for his rough and brawling style. The former World Middleweight Champion had many tough battles against some of the best middleweights of all time, including his six-fight rivalry against Sugar Ray Leonard. LaMotta finished his career with a record of 83-19-4, with 30 wins by KO. LaMottas story inspired the movie Raging Bull, starring Robert De Niro. Hollywood stars paid tribute to one of the greatest boxers in history.