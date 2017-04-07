The worlds most expensive gemstone, The Pink Star, was auctioned at a whopping $71.2m (£57m) in Hong Kong. The 59.6-carat gem is the largest pink diamond ever auctioned, which doubles the size of the runner up the Graff Pink.
The Pink Star diamond ring: The most expensive jewellery in the world
The worlds most expensive gemstone, The Pink Star, was auctioned at a whopping $71.2m (£57m) in Hong Kong. The 59.6-carat gem is the largest pink diamond ever auctioned, which doubles the size of the runner up the Graff Pink.
- April 7, 2017 13:46 IST
