Chicago Tribune publisher Tronc has bought the New York Daily News, ending an era of independent ownership for the tabloid. It marks a shift from the papers previous owner, Mortimer B. Zuckerman, a real estate magnate and influential figure in the city who used the papers combative front pages to pass comment on political figures.
The New York Daily News is sold to Tronc
Chicago Tribune publisher Tronc has bought the New York Daily News, ending an era of independent ownership for the tabloid. It marks a shift from the papers previous owner, Mortimer B. Zuckerman, a real estate magnate and influential figure in the city who used the papers combative front pages to pass comment on political figures.
- September 6, 2017 09:12 IST
-