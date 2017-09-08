North Korea is one of the most repressive authoritarian states in the world. A 2014 United Nations Commission of Inquiry report on human rights in North Korea stated that systematic, widespread, and gross human rights violations committed by the government included murder, enslavement, torture, imprisonment, rape, forced abortion, and other sexual violence, and constituted crimes against humanity.
The horrifying ways North Korea treats its own people
- September 8, 2017 22:06 IST
