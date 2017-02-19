The Gambia celebrates inauguration of President Adama Barrow

  • February 19, 2017 17:19 IST
    By Reuters
The Gambia celebrates inauguration of President Adama Barrow Close
The Gambia’s new president Adama Barrow took his oath in a stadium in Bakau one month after being sworn in in the Gambian embassy in Dakar, Senegal. The inauguration was held on The Gambia’s Independence Day which marks the ending of British colonial rule over the country.
loading image
IBT TV
Watch oldest giant panda in captivity celebrate 37th birthday
Most popular