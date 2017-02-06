- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
The Founder star Michael Keaton says frightening Donald Trump constantly talks about money
As Donald Trump continues to dominate headlines, Hollywood actor Michael Keaton is the latest A-lister to offer his take on the new face of American politics. Speaking to IBTimes UK, the star of McDonalds biopic The Founder described the former real estate mogul as frightening saying that Americas obsession with wealth is still very much alive under the newly elected president.
Most popular