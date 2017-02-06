The Founder star Michael Keaton says frightening Donald Trump constantly talks about money

As Donald Trump continues to dominate headlines, Hollywood actor Michael Keaton is the latest A-lister to offer his take on the new face of American politics. Speaking to IBTimes UK, the star of McDonalds biopic The Founder described the former real estate mogul as frightening saying that Americas obsession with wealth is still very much alive under the newly elected president.
