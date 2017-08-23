The Congressional Black Caucus has announced that its considering joining other Democrats in impeachment efforts, following President Trumps all sides are to blame comments about the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The Congressional Black Caucus has had it with Trump
The Congressional Black Caucus has announced that its considering joining other Democrats in impeachment efforts, following President Trumps all sides are to blame comments about the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
- August 23, 2017 13:58 IST
-