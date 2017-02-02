Thatcham Research crash tests the 1997 Rover 100 and a current Honda Jazz

Revolutionary Euro NCAP car safety tests were launched 20 years ago, and in 2015, 15,000 fewer car occupants were killed and seriously injured. Twenty years on, 9 out of 10 cars sold on the European market hold a Euro NCAP rating. In 2016, Thatcham Research estimates that advances driven by rigorous testing has helped deliver a 63% per cent reduction in car occupants killed and seriously injured.