The theatrical rights of Ajith's forthcoming movie, which is presently being referred to as Thala 57, has been acquired by Jazz Cinemas. The makers have reportedly sold it for a record price.

Jazz Cinemas had earlier associated with the makers in Vedalam. Rumours are rife that the producer decided to sell the rights fearing the threat from distributors, who wanted Sathyajyothi Films to compensate for the losses of its earlier movie, Thodari.

It is said that a section of distributors demanded the producer to compensate for the losses with Thala 57. Hence, they have sold the theatrical rights to Jazz Cinemas, which is reportedly owned by the family members of the Sasikala, close confidante of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Thala 57 is a mega-budget movie majorly shot in foreign countries. It is an international spy thriller in which Ajith plays the role of an investigating officer. A crime occurs in Tamil Nadu and the hero, who wants to get to the root of the issue, investigates the case, which takes him to Europe.

Kajal Aggarwal enacts the role of Ajith's wife, while Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is doing the negative role in his debut Tamil film, directed by Sirtuthai Siva. Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Appukutty and others are in the cast.

The shooting of Thala 57 is progressing pace in Bulgaria and it will be wrapped up by the end of January. The makers have plans to release the film in April 2017.

Thala 57 has Anirudh Ravichander's music, Vetri's cinematography and Ruben's editing.