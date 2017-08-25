Amid reports that former PM Yingluck Shinawatra may have fled the country, Thailands apex court issued a warrant for her arrest after she failed to attend the court for the verdict in a negligence case brought by the ruling junta.
Thai Ex-PM Yingluck fails to show for verdict, arrest warrant issued
- August 25, 2017 17:18 IST
