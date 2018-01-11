Suriya has collaborated with Vignesh Shivan for his latest film Thaanaa Serndha Koottam. The actor has paired up with Keerthy Suresh, while Ramya Krishnan, who is basking in the success of the Baahubali series, has played an important character in the flick.

The ensemble cast includes Saranya Ponvannan, RJ Balaji, Senthil, Thambi Ramaiah, Sivasankar, Brahmanandam and Sudhakar. The film has Dinesh Krishnan's cinematography and S Sreekar Prasad's editing.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. Numbers like Naanaa Thanaa, Sodakku and Engae Endru Povathu have left a good impression on listeners.

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is a remake of the Bollywood film Special 26, which starred Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Manoj Bajpayee. The original was based on the 1987 Opera House heist of Mumbai: A gang disguised as CBI officers looted a jewellery showroom to the tune of Rs 35 lakh in 1987.

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam tells the story of a gang posing as CBI officers that conducts raids on corrupt politicians and businessmen while looting black money. What happens in their last assignment, which involves 26 young and dynamic graduates, is the crux of the story.

By their own admission, the makers have taken the gist of the content from the original and tweaked the screenplay to suit local sensibilities.

Reviews:

The movie has created a lot of buzz with its teaser and songs. The Sodakku song has given especially good publicity to the Suriya-starrer. Will the Tamil flick, which is releasing in Telugu as Gang, impress viewers? Let their own words speak for the film:

The movie will reportedly have its premieres in overseas centres. We will bring the reviews as and when it is out online...