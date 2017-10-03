Terrorists carried out a suicide attack on Tuesday on a Border Security Force (BSF) camp near Srinagar International airport, in Jammu and Kashmir. Reports state that three jawans were injured and the suspected terrorist was killed in the incident.

"A body suspected to be that of a terrorist was found. The identity is yet to ascertained," Director General of Police SP Vaid said.

"Three personnel have been injured. Firing is ongoing," BSF officials added.

The incident occurred at 4 am on Tuesday. Reports state that an exchange of fire was going on between the terrorists and security forces when the incident occurred.

BSF officials said that some of the terrorists are holed up inside the building campus of the 182nd Battalion camp, according to the Times of India. Troops of CRPF, 53 RR, BSF and SOG zonal have placed a cordon around the building.

#Visuals from the vicinity of Srinagar Airport; passengers stranded as way to the airport has been closed after attack on BSF camp nearby. pic.twitter.com/95hK6SsHAb — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2017

Operations at the airport have been suspended as the security forces were battling militants who breached into the 182 battalion headquarters of BSF located in Gogoland, police said.

No employee, passenger or vehicle is being allowed to go towards the airport. The particular battalion handles the security of runway at the airport.

Airports in metro cities across the country have been put on high alert.

Srinagar airport is the only civilian airport in the region, besides this, the technical airport used by armed forces and VIPs is also in the vicinity.

The area also houses training centres of the BSF and CRPF.

Kashmir Valley School, which is in vicinity of the targeted, will remain closed for security reasons.