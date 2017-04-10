Dubbed the Sky Pool and found on the roof of the Market Square Tower apartment building in Houston, this Texas attraction sits 40-storeys high above traffic. Footage of the pool has gone viral on Facebook, having been viewed over 2 million times.
Terrifying video shows glass-bottom pool that hangs over edge of Texas skyscraper
Dubbed the Sky Pool and found on the roof of the Market Square Tower apartment building in Houston, this Texas attraction sits 40-storeys high above traffic. Footage of the pool has gone viral on Facebook, having been viewed over 2 million times.
- April 10, 2017 22:15 IST
-