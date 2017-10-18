Tens of thousands took to the streets of Barcelona on Oct. 17 as the region refused to bow to the Spanish government and amp;#39;s demand that it renounces a symbolic declaration of independence. The Spanish government has threatened to put Catalonia, which accounts for a fifth of the economy, under direct central rule if its government does not abandon independence by Oct. 19.
Tens of thousands rally in Barcelona as Spains political crisis deepens
- October 18, 2017 16:46 IST
