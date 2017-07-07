After demonetisation, the digital transactions have increased by several hundred times in India and with this, the risks of debit and credit card frauds are expected to skyrocket if citizens chose to be ignorant.

Several Bengalureans, earlier in the week, unknowingly fell victim to the debit card fraud dubbed as 'skimming' and lost their hard earned money.

Unlike other avoidable frauds which involve fake calls from criminals disguised as bank officials and asking users to phish out their account details, skimming is very sophisticated and the victims will not have the chance to block the card before it's too late as they will be notified only after the money is deducted from the account, that too if they have opted for balance alert via SMS or email.

What is skimming?

Skimming is debit/credit cloning mechanism wherein criminals install an easily disguisable compact gadget dubbed as the 'skimmer' on unguarded ATM (Automated Teller Machines) machines and also there are cases of felons using them in PoS (Point-Of-Sale) devices, as well.

They usually attach skimmers to the card insertion or swiping points and when victims transact on ATMs or PoS, the Skimmers duplicate those debit/credits cards.

There are also advanced Skimmers that are capable of sending the information wirelessly which reduces the risk for criminals.

Later, they create counterfeit debit/credit cards and illegally use them to draw huge amounts or purchase expensive goods in shops at far off places and also resort to online shopping as it will be very hard for the victim, the bank and also the police to track and apprehend the thieves.

Preventive measures to avoid falling prey to skimming:

Never go to unguarded ATM booths in secluded and low-lit places.

Preferrably, go for ATMs attached to a bank and during off hours, there will be atleast one security gaurd

Never write PIN numbers on your debit card and also never share it with anybody else

While typing in your PIN, use your other hand to cover so that nobody gets to see what you type on the keyboard

Be aware where the cameras are present in the ATM. All ATM booths have CCTV (Closed-Circuit Television) cameras, but they are placed in such an angle that it will not have the direct view over the keypad. If you find any second camera in the form of a small web-cam, please refrain from drawing any money and notify the bank officials immediately. [Note: Scamsters usually use pin-hole cameras to record your PIN numbers]

Before typing your PIN, test the keypad whether it has any adhesive like substance on it. Also, make sure, there is no gap in the keypad and is fully moulded to the ATM.

If you are still using magnetic stripe-based debit/credit cards, then it's high time, you move on the chip-based cards. The latter is very secure as it has an additional security component: integrated Circuit Card Verification Value (iCVVV) aka dynamic CVV. With this, it is next to impossible to clone a chip-based debit/credit card. Furthermore, it requires sophisticated hardware and also too expensive for thieves to invest. So far, there is no reported case of chip-based card getting cloned in India.

