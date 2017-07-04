In a shocking incident that came to light on Monday, July 3, a minor was allegedly raped by four classmates in a house in Telangana's Khammam city where she had gone to attend a common friend's birthday party.

10 Mumbai schoolboys held for sexually harassing 12-year-old classmate

The 17-year-old student was also videographed by the accused while they were assaulting her, according to reports.

The police have been quoted by PTI as saying that the victim, who is a degree student of a private college, had lodged a complaint on Monday at Khammam III Town police station accusing her four classmates of raping her at the house she had visited to attend the birthday bash.

The victim also said in her complaint that the sexual assault was filmed and she was blackmailed with dire consequences if she disclosed it to anybody.

"After the girl lodged the complaint, a case on the charge of gangrape under the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and relevant sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act was registered," an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The official declined to confirm whether any of the accused had been arrested. Investigations are currently underway.