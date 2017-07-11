MTV on Monday released the trailer for Season 6B of Teen Wolf, and it has helped put to rest several rumours regarding Dylan O'Brien's involvement in the second half of the season.

Initially, it was rumoured that Dylan character Stiles will be completely missing in action in Season 6B. But one shot in the new trailer shows him in FBI gear and another one has him asking Scott, "You didn't think you were doing this without me, did you?"

There's also a scene where Scott is seen getting hot and heavy with Malia in the shower, and this scene has elicited a strong response from fans. And not all reactions are positive.

For instance, a good number of Teen Wolf fans believe that it would be foolish to bring together Scott and Malia just because they are the only two from the main pack who are single. Interestingly, Scott portrayer Tyler Posey is also of the opinion that Scott should stay single and rediscover himself.

"It was something I've always been interested in because from the very first episode of 'Teen Wolf' he falls in love with Allison [Crystal Reed] and then they break up and he immediately meets Kira [Arden Cho] so there wasn't really much single time for Scott," Posey told Entertainment Weekly.

The final half of Teen Wolf Season 6 is going to be high on drama, and actor Linden Ashby, who plays Sheriff Stilinski, wants fans to be prepared for more deaths as well.

"It's a really cool season, and yes, a lot of people actually do die," he told TVLine. "It's really about fear and people coming together in different camps, and it's about intolerance. It's about a lot of things that are pretty current right now. I think it's going to be good."

Check out the trailer below: