Rumours are rife that MTV's Teen Wolf, which is on its final season, could end with Dylan O'Brien's Stiles' death, and fans aren't pleased. What has given rise to this rumour is a cryptic Instagram post from a crew member hinting that O'Brien won't be back for the second half of Season 6.

Daniel Flores, a costume designer on Teen Wolf, posted online a photograph with O'Brien on December 22 and captioned it: "Work finish on 6A w/ this guy right here. Thanks for all the memories and a wonderful 6 season run. #teenwolf #lastseason #stilesstilinski."

However, fans say this wasn't the original caption.

According to Beacon Hills After Dark's Instagram, the original caption was "Work finish on this guy right here. Thanks for all the memories and a wonderful 6 season run." Reportedly, Flores even confirmed that O'Brien won't be returning for Season 6B.

"He starts filming The Death Cure in Feb which means he'll have to start prep after the holiday," he said. "We know they have at least 6 episodes left to film and filming got extended to March."

Back in November, executive producer Jeff Davis had hinted at O'Brien's less screen time telling HollywoodLife that the young actor has been really busy. "I'm not talking too much about Dylan O'Brien's schedule. It's been a challenge so far. We'll wait and see," Davis said.

So far, Season 6 has been a bit of a disappointment for O'Brien's fans as he was featured in just two episodes. The premiere saw him being kidnapped by the Ghost Riders and the fifth episode of the season saw him successfully contacting his friends back in Beacon Hills, giving fans hope that he would be actively involved in the story going forward.

Sadly, it looks like Teen Wolf will end without O'Brien's Stiles.