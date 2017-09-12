The account belonging to US Senator Ted Cruz liked a pornography video on Twitter posted by an account called Sexuall Posts on 11 September. Predictably, people on the internet found this hilarious, and soon Ted Cruz was trending worldwide.
Ted Cruz liked a hardcore porn video on Twitter and people found it hilarious
The account belonging to US Senator Ted Cruz liked a pornography video on Twitter posted by an account called Sexuall Posts on 11 September. Predictably, people on the internet found this hilarious, and soon Ted Cruz was trending worldwide.
- September 12, 2017 14:32 IST
