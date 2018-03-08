Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the breakup of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the special status for the state and cried foul over the unavailability of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Naidu had been fighting for the special status since becoming the chief minister of the state. Of late, things were getting worse with some BJP leaders criticizing Naidu. Things did not seem to be getting any better, forcing him to call it quits.

Late on Wednesday, Naidu took to Twitter to announce his decision to walk out of the NDA alliance. In a series of tweets posted in English and Telugu, the AP CM said that he had been patiently waiting for a long time and that the Centre was not responding to his demands.