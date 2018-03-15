Taylor Swift seems to be hearing wedding bells. Sources close to the singer revealed that the "Delicate" singer wants to marry her boyfriend Joe Alywn, US Weekly reports.

The publication reports that Swift and Alwyn's relationship is "more serious than ever." She feels Alywn is "the one" for her and wants him to put a ring on it to seal the deal.

"Taylor really believes Joe is the one for her. She wants to get engaged to him. She just doesn't feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point," an insider told the magazine.

The 28-year-old singer, who has won 10 Grammys has not come out in public about her relationship with the 27-year-old British actor. Unlike her previous relationships, she has chosen to keep this one under the wraps but the rumored couple has been spotted together on several occasions.

Rumors about Swift and Alwyn dating began in May 2017. While Swift is notorious to make all her relationships public, this is one relationship Swift wants to keep private.

"This is the first time she's kept the guy private. She really likes Joe. She wants to keep her personal life separate from her work life," the source explained. "Joe feels privileged that he gets to be with Taylor. And he is happy being out of the spotlight."

While fans await a confirmation from the couple, US Weekly's informant shares that the singer's friends know about the relationship.

"All her friends know about their relationship anyway. She feels confident in their relationship and Joe really loves her. She really thinks he might be the one. She loves that he is confident and has his own career. She also likes that he doesn't seek attention and is low-key," the insider shared.

Though this gives fans a picture of what's going on in Swift-land, what we want to know is if Alywn feels the same. There is no doubt the two stars make a beautiful couple, but is Alywn ready to give Taylor what she wants?

Fans will have to wait and watch.